Floreano Center recognized for emergency preparedness

The Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center recently achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s STAR accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities.

Under the guidance of GBAC, a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, the Floreano Convention Center implemented stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facility. The program helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations.

To achieve accreditation, the Floreano Center had to comply with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.