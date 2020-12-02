Ward Greenberg accepting Scholar applications

Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP is accepting applications for its 2021 Diversity Scholar program until Jan. 15.

The program offers law students the opportunity to participate in a 10-week paid summer appointment in the firm’s Rochester or Philadelphia offices.

Scholars receive a $7,500 bonus upon completion, and can participate in a secondment with an institutional client. They will be a primary candidate for a summer associate position the next year, which includes eligibility for a $10,000 bonus.

Applicants must be in their first year of study at an ABA-accredited law school, demonstrate academic and leadership achievements, and possess a strong desire to practice at a sophisticated litigation firm and contribute to its diversity objectives.

Email diversity@wardgreenberg.com to apply. The application is available at wardgreenberg.com.