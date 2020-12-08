Diamond Packaging wins Gold Ink awards

Messenger Post Media

Diamond Packaging won six awards in Printing Impressions magazine’s 2020 Gold Ink Awards.

Winners were chosen from over 400 entries submitted in 43 categories. Entries were judged on print quality, technical difficulty and overall visual effect.

Diamond won a Silver Award for its 2020 corporate calendar. In the folding cartons category, the Rochester firm won a Silver Award for Procter & Gamble’s Crest Gum and Breath Purify Healthy White packaging, as well as Pewter awards for Abercrombie & Fitch's Naturally Fierce packaging, Inter Parfums’ Oscar de la Renta Bella Essence packaging, Parlux Fragrances' Illuminare Vince Camuto packaging and Procter & Gamble’s GLEEM Professional Teeth Whitening Light Kit packaging.