Local charity teams with area businesses

Messenger Post Media

Monroe County Post

Alyssa’s Angels has organized its annual Holiday Gift Project to benefit Monroe County nonprofit organizations serving children and families in need since 2011.

This year, the Henrietta-based charity partnered with local businesses and groups to support four nonprofits with $1,000 donations.

Alyssa’s Angels partnered with Modica Law Firm to support the Holy Apostles Christmas Blessing Project, Federation of Social Workers for St. Peter’s Kitchen, Spinelli Dental for Daystar and Rochester Police Locust Club for Ady’s Jammies.

“We are always extremely grateful to our valued community partners, whose generosity helps to make this project possible each year,” said Chris Bruno, president of Alyssa’s Angels.