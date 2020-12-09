BML Foundation announces annual campaign

The Brighton Memorial Library Foundation is holding its annual campaign for 2020-21 to augment programs and services for patrons.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching financial implications for all of us,” said Jennifer Ries-Taggart, BML executive director. “Your financial support of the Brighton Memorial Library Foundation is more important than ever. Your donation will contribute toward enhanced library services and facility upgrades that will benefit the entire community for years to come.”

To donate, visit brightonlibrary.org or send a check payable to Brighton Memorial Library Foundation, Brighton Memorial Library, 2300 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, New York, 14618. Forms are available online and in the library.