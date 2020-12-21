Bonadio Group adds 29 employees in Rochester

The Bonadio Group continues along its growth trajectory, adding more than 60 assistant accountants throughout the firm’s footprint. Additionally, nearly 160 current employees were promoted to new positions, effective Jan. 1.

“In a year that brought many challenges, we’re proud to have welcomed so many talented newcomers to our firm while also recognizing the dedication of our current employees,” CEO Bruce Zicari said. “More than ever, our people make the difference in helping our firm and our clients thrive. I have no doubt this group of up-and-coming accountants will have an immediate positive impact.”

“It’s more important than ever for our firm to celebrate the accomplishments and hard work of our people,” said Heather Rudes, senior director of human resources. “With so many of our employees tackling unique challenges outside of the workplace while exceeding expectations associated with their day-to-day deliverables, we need to continue to recognize our people to demonstrate our appreciation and gratitude. We value their commitment to Bonadio and want them to share in the firm’s successes.”