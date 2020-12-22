Flower City Habitat reports record donations

Flower City Habitat for Humanity announced its 2020 Holiday Gift Drive garnered a record total of 382 gifts for children ages 17 and younger living in Habitat homes.

Benefiting 191 children in need, each will receive one gift of necessity and one of leisure to help relieve some of the financial stress experienced by Habitat families during the holiday season.

Families requested necessities including school supplies, bedding and clothing for the upcoming year, with some of the most requested toys and games including scooters, Legos and dollhouses.

Visit rochesterhabitat.org to learn more, volunteer or donate to Flower City Habitat for Humanity.