St. Lawrence Health affiliates with RRH

Rochester Regional Health and Potsdam-based St. Lawrence Health System recently obtained all regulatory approvals and finalized their affiliation.

“This was a deliberate decision by both health systems as we looked far and wide to find a partner that culturally, financially and clinically complements us,” said Eric Bieber, RRH president and CEO.

This affiliation will allow St. Lawrence to maintain local control, but gain access to RRH’s electronic health record system and population health management programs. RRH agreed to invest in capital improvements, and help with recruiting and retaining physicians in the North Country.