ESL distributes $15M to members in payout

ESL Federal Credit Union announced the distribution of $15 million to members in an additional owners’ dividend payout for 2020.

This distribution supplements the advance payout of $20 million issued to members in June 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The $35 million paid in total to members for 2020 upholds our commitment to sharing our financial success with our members,” said Faheem Masood, president and CEO. “The trust and loyalty of our members throughout our 100 years of serving Greater Rochester allows us to pay out this additional $15 million and supports our purpose of helping our community thrive and prosper in what has been an unprecedented and uncertain time for our community.”

The individual owners’ dividend payout amounts ESL members receive are based on established criteria. Visit esl.org for information.