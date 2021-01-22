CFC receives PPE donations from Bank of America

Catholic Family Center is partnering with Bank of America to provide personal protective equipment to use in its programs serving area residents in need.

CFC recently received a second donation of 60,000 masks, 50 cases of hand sanitizer and 24,000 pairs of protective gloves.

Bank of America is working with local partners like CFC to provide resources to vulnerable populations. To date, the company has donated 15 million masks and 58,000, 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to underserved communities, including communities of color, across the country.