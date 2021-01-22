Virtual lunch series to support local entrepreneurs

Venture Jobs Foundation will host its “Jobs Kitchen Lunch Bites” series for small business owners from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 18-25.

Featured speakers and participants include Jesse Hughson, owner of Skill Hoarder LLC, and Gilberto Vargas, owner of GVIII Barbershops, on Feb. 18 and Rosa Marie Curtis, owner of Marvelous Mind Academy, and Assunta Wilson, owner of B.Renewed LLC, on Feb. 25.

Visit venturejobs.org to register.