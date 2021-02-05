Excellus BCBS honored for workplace equality

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield earned high marks from the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The 2021 index rated 1,142 major U.S. businesses on LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including nondiscrimination workplace protections, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

“We’re proud to be recognized for the seventh year in a row for our inclusive policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ equality,” said Sady Fischer, corporate director of diversity, equity and inclusion. “Diversity, equity and inclusion are fundamental to our mission and culture, and affirming our LGBTQ+ employees and members is part of that mission.”