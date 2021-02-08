SUBSCRIBE NOW
FLDC expands grant program to retailers, restaurants

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

The Fairport Local Development Corporation’s LIFT Grant program has expanded to provide cash assistance to village retail and restaurant businesses impacted by COVID-19.  

Retailers or restaurants forced to close due to required quarantine and isolation orders may be eligible for $100 for each normal scheduled business day the business is closed, up to $1,000. The program also will provide up to $1,000 to offset the costs of takeout supplies and third-party delivery fees incurred by restaurants. 

“We recognize the important role that our businesses play in making the village of Fairport a unique destination for shopping, dining and entertainment,” said Kevin Clark, FLDC board chair.  “This expansion will help our especially hard-hit village retailers and restaurants as they adapt to these ongoing challenges. The LIFT Grant program underscores our commitment to ensuring the future of the village of Fairport as a diverse and vibrant business district for residents and visitors alike.”

Visit fairportoced.org for information.

