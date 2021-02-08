FLDC expands grant program to retailers, restaurants

The Fairport Local Development Corporation’s LIFT Grant program has expanded to provide cash assistance to village retail and restaurant businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Retailers or restaurants forced to close due to required quarantine and isolation orders may be eligible for $100 for each normal scheduled business day the business is closed, up to $1,000. The program also will provide up to $1,000 to offset the costs of takeout supplies and third-party delivery fees incurred by restaurants.

“We recognize the important role that our businesses play in making the village of Fairport a unique destination for shopping, dining and entertainment,” said Kevin Clark, FLDC board chair. “This expansion will help our especially hard-hit village retailers and restaurants as they adapt to these ongoing challenges. The LIFT Grant program underscores our commitment to ensuring the future of the village of Fairport as a diverse and vibrant business district for residents and visitors alike.”

Visit fairportoced.org for information.