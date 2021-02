Greece Chamber welcomes new members

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed new businesses to its membership.

Bill Herloski, owner and CEO of Winning Business & Marketing Systems, joined as a new premium business member. Also joining the Chamber were Better Building Care, Flower City Monitor Services, Frintz, Gavia LifeCenter LLC, Performance Health of Rochester, Rum Buffer LLC DBA Fetch! Pet Care Rochester, Welcome Insurance and Zoom Drain of Rochester.

Visit greecechamber.org for information.