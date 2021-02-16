Rochester Chamber seeking award nominations

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Small Business Council affiliate issued a call for nominations for the 2020 Business Person of the Year Award, which recognizes for-profit business leaders who demonstrated success in civic and professional areas, specifically in the areas of growth, leadership, achievement and community service.

The Chamber and SBC plan to present the award at a celebration on June 24. Final nominations are due by March 31.

To be eligible, the leader must have held a senior leadership position in their company for at least three full fiscal years. The Business Person of the Year may be the owner of their business.

Call 585-256-4665, email cassidy.franklin@greaterrochesterchamber.com or visit bit.ly/BPOY20 for information.