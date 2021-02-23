Penfield Chamber announces Business Awards

The Penfield Business Chamber named the following winners of its 2020 Business Awards.

The Business of the Year Award went to Patty Flowerday School of Dance & Fitness. This award honors local businesses that significantly contribute to the vitality and success of the Penfield business community.

Marie Cinti received the Daniel Penfield Award, which honors a local business person who positively impacted the Penfield business community through their community involvement, business practices and overall character.

The Penfield Pride Award was given to Ron and Joyce Baroody. This award goes to local businesses that rehabilitate an existing building, create a vibrant new look and become a positive addition to Penfield’s community.