HUNT Real Estate fundraises for Foodlink

The Rochester branches of HUNT Real Estate ERA collected $1,100 in donations and over 700 food items in support of Foodlink through “Share the Love,” a Valentine’s Day-inspired event.

The regional food bank has a history of mobilizing a network of community partners to address the symptoms and root causes of food insecurity throughout Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes region.

“Our sales professionals, clients, family and friends came together to support Foodlink’s mission to combat food insecurity in our area,” said Maria McGill, associate real estate broker at the Brighton/Pittsford office. “We would like to thank everyone that participated by donating groceries and contributing monetary donations.”