Insero launches recruiting division

Rochester-based Insero & Co. recently launched Insero Talent Solutions, a recruiting division.

David Mandrycky, vice president of human resources and administration, will take on a new leadership role as head of Insero Talent Solutions. The division will provide recruiting services to businesses and nonprofits throughout western and central New York.

“Effective talent selection is critical to business success,” Mandrycky said. “I look forward to working with my team to help our clients solve their hiring challenges, so they can get back to growing their businesses.”

Insero Talent Solutions will specialize in direct-hire placements for business and nonprofits with staffing needs in accounting, finance, HR, administration and other professional, management and c-level positions. Visit inserocpa.com for information.