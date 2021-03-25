First American ranked among Best Workplaces

Fortune and Great Place to Work honored First American Equipment Finance in Fairport as one of the Best Workplaces in financial services and insurance for 2021.

This is First American’s fifth time being named to this list, this year coming in sixth place in the small and medium category.

The award is based on survey responses from more than 840,000 employees across the U.S. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is. In the survey, 98% of First American employees said the company is a great place to work.

“I am grateful for our dedicated colleagues who have made us a part of this recognition for the past five years,” CEO Alan Sikora said. “Our people push our business and workplace to new heights every day through their passion, knowledge and creativity. I appreciate them for earning this incredible honor.”