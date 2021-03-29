ESL ranked among Best Places to Work

Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine recently named ESL Federal Credit Union as one of the Best Workplaces in financial services and insurance, ranking 18th among 40 small and medium companies.

The list uses feedback from more than 840,000 employees across the U.S. ESL earned its ranking based on employees’ responses to questions about their experience at work. The survey indicated that 97% of employees are proud to say they work at ESL, 96% feel good about the ways ESL contributes to the community and 94% said ESL is a great place to work.

“We are honored, once again, to be recognized by Great Place to Work on this very competitive list,” said Faheem Masood, president and CEO. “Despite the many challenges of the past year, our employees worked harder than ever to deliver vital banking services and a superior experience to all customers. Our success is a direct result of the efforts of our employees, and this honor celebrates them for making ESL such a great place to work and bank.”