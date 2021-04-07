Insero named a 2021 Top Workplace

COURTESY OF INSERO & CO. CPAS

Insero & Co. CPAs received a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by the Rochester Top Workplaces.

The list is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.

“We are proud to be a founding winner and look forward to celebrating this honor for the eighth year in a row,” said Nancy Catarisano, managing partner. “As the only accounting firm to have been named a winner all eight years, we owe many thanks to our entire team for committing to foster the type of environment where people are fulfilled and excited to come to work each day.”