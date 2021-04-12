Manning & Napier donates cookies to Hometown Heroes

COURTESY OF GIRL SCOUTS OF WESTERN NEW YORK

Manning & Napier, an investment firm in Fairport, recently donated 500 packages of Girl Scout cookies to the Hometown Heroes Project through the Girl Scouts of Western New York.

The cookies were delivered to local essential workers, first responders and others to thank them for their work in the community. Manning & Napier’s purchase also supports local Girl Scouts in their entrepreneurial efforts.

To become a Hometown Heroes sponsor, contact customercare@gswny.org or 888-837-6410. Visit gswny.org for information.