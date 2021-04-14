Edward Jones among Best Companies to Work For

COURTESY OF EDWARD JONES

For the 22nd time, Edward Jones is named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine. The company took the 20th spot on the list for 2021.

Great Place to Work analyzed responses from employees across the U.S. Evaluation criteria included how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees' physical, emotional and financial health; and the company's broader community impact. The evaluations also included how employees' experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status and other characteristics.

This year, 60% of each company's score is based on confidential employee feedback. The remaining 40% is based on the programs each company said they created to support their people and communities in response to the pandemic.