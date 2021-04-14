Wegmans among Best Companies to Work For

COURTESY OF WEGMANS

Wegmans was ranked fourth among the 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2021, according to research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, which Wegmans has appeared on every year.

The list is based on survey responses from employees rating their workplace culture on various elements. These include trust, caring and fairness in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact.

“This honor celebrates each and every one of our employees and their dedication to always help others,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO. “It has been truly inspiring to witness our people rise above every challenge during the past year to become a closer and stronger family company together. We are extremely grateful for the trusted relationships that exist between our people and our customers that continue to earn us a place on this very special list.”