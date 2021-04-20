Boutique pilates studio opens in Fairport
COURTESY OF CLUB PILATES
Club Pilates recently opened its first Rochester area studio at 6687 Pittsford Palmyra Road in Fairport.
Club Pilates Canaltown offers full-body workouts designed to strengthen, improve posture and correct muscle imbalances. It hosts reformer-based group Pilates and Pilates-fusion classes for all ages and fitness levels.
All stations are 6 feet from each other and the time between classes is longer to ensure thorough cleaning. The studio has an air purifier and performs routine cleaning throughout the day.
Call 585-542-2375 or visit clubpilates.com for information.