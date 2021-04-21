Fortune: L3Harris among Best Companies to Work For

COURTESY OF L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES

L3Harris Technologies was named among Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2021.

This represents L3Harris’ second Fortune recognition this year; the company also was named among the World’s Most Admired Companies. L3Harris has several locations in Rochester and employs more than 3,500 people locally.

“L3Harris’ success is driven by our 48,000 dedicated employees who are committed to excellence and delivering mission-critical solutions to customers around the globe,” said William Brown, chair and CEO. “We strive to establish an inclusive, high-performance culture that supports their efforts with a positive work environment and exciting career opportunities where they can help create a safer and more secure world.”