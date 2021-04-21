HCR Home Care wins Top Workplace Award

COURTESY OF COOK COMMUNICATIONS

HCR Home Care was awarded a 2021 Top Workplaces honor by the Democrat and Chronicle.

The award is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC. The survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.

HCR was recognized in the large employer category. Louise Woerner, chairwoman and CEO, received a Leadership Award recognizing employee confidence in her management of the company.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a great place to work for the fourth year in a row and to receive a Leadership Award,” Woerner said. “This recognition is especially rewarding, because it is based entirely on feedback from our employees.”