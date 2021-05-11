Greece Chamber welcomes new members

COURTESY OF GREECE REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Balbert Marketing, Nascentia Health, ROC Memorials & Monuments and W&S Management Services to its business membership.

Balbert offers a boutique marketing service with proven marketing systems. Nascentia provides a broad spectrum of community-based home care services across the state.

ROC Memorials serves Greece and Hilton through a local factory with an on-site artist that specializes in custom etching. W&S offers wealth management, financial planning, insurance and financial services.

Visit greecechamber.org for information.