Greece Chamber welcomes new members
COURTESY OF GREECE REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Balbert Marketing, Nascentia Health, ROC Memorials & Monuments and W&S Management Services to its business membership.
Balbert offers a boutique marketing service with proven marketing systems. Nascentia provides a broad spectrum of community-based home care services across the state.
ROC Memorials serves Greece and Hilton through a local factory with an on-site artist that specializes in custom etching. W&S offers wealth management, financial planning, insurance and financial services.
Visit greecechamber.org for information.