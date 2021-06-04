Diamond Packaging recognized at Gold Leaf Awards

COURTESY OF DIAMOND PACKAGING

Diamond Packaging won seven awards in the 28th annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition, a showcase for foil stamping, embossing and other specialty effects.

Diamond won a Gold Leaf Award for its Diamond Lockbox in the best use of foil/embossing — rigid box (best engineered) category.

The Rochester-based company also won Silver Leaf awards in the best use of cold foil and best use of foil/embossing — calendar categories for its 2021 corporate calendar; the best use of foil/embossing — folding carton (difficult) category for Inter Parfums’ Dunhill Icon Absolute packaging; and the best use of specialty UV coating — screen (raised, textured or glitter) category for Parlux Fragrances’ Gold Rush Man Paris Hilton packaging.

Diamond won Bronze Leaf awards in the best use of cold foil category for P&G’s Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Instant Soothe Scalp Elixir packaging and the best use of foil/embossing — folding carton (creative) category for Parlux Fragrances’ Illuminare Intensa Vince Camuto packaging.