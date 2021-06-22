Workplace Wellness Award presented to ConServe

COURTESY OF CONSERVE

Continental Service Group Inc. received a 2021 Workplace Wellness Award from the Rochester Business Journal in the Employer of the Year category.

The awards celebrate Rochester area employers who promote health and wellness in the workplace.

“We are honored once again to be recognized by the RBJ as a Workplace Wellness honoree,” said George Huyler, vice president of human resources. “The health and well-being of our employees and their families is very important to us, and we remain committed to investing in our employees by providing them with extensive support and comprehensive benefit packages. Our top three wellness programs include improving employee health and well-being, mentally, physically and emotionally; lowering health care costs; and making access to health care easier for our employees and their families.”