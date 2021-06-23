Local entrepreneur named Business Person of the Year

COURTESY OF JK EXECUTIVE STRATEGIES

Jill Knittel, founder and CEO of JK Executive Strategies, was selected as a Business Person of the Year for 2020 by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

Knittel was selected as a finalist by the Small Business Council affiliate of the organization that oversees the award.

She founded her company in 2017 to provide professional services such as executive search, professional search, project services and human resources consulting. The team’s expertise spans financial services, legal services, health care, higher education and professional services.

“Being recognized for not only the success of JK Executive Strategies, but for our overall commitment to bettering our beloved Rochester community, is a great honor,” Knittel said. “I send sincere congratulations to the fellow esteemed finalists, and I proudly share this award with my talented and devoted team.”