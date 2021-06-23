William Mattar among Best Companies to Work For

COURTESY OF WILLIAM MATTAR LAW OFFICES

William Mattar Law Offices is ranked among the top employers in the state, landing on the list of 2021 Best Companies to Work for in New York.

Created by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group, the annual list recognizes and honors the state’s best places of employment based on employee satisfaction and engagement, as well as workplace practices and policies. Employees’ survey responses count for 75% of the ranking formula.

"Being recognized as a Best Company to Work for in New York in an amazing honor, because our firm made the list mainly based feedback received from those who know our firm best: our team members,” William Mattar said. “This award represents the views of our staff and how much they enjoy being a part of the William Mattar team as we work together to help our clients. This is our fourth time accepting this honor and we could not achieve this without our amazing team.”