ConServe among Best Places to Work

COURTESY OF CONSERVE

Continental Service Group Inc. was selected as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Collections.

This is the seventh time for ConServe to be recognized by industry excellence programs as part of a collaborative effort of insideARM and Best Companies Group. Now in its 14th year, the survey and award program recognizes and honors the best places of employment in the collections industry. This year, 56 companies met the standard to be selected.

“We are honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Collections,” President Richard Klein said. “This industry validation emphasizes the extent to which our team of committed employees truly believe we are doing the right thing, at the right time, the right way. Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we recruit, hire, develop and promote the very best. We are thrilled to be recognized for a seventh time.”