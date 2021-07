COURTESY OF PENFIELD BUSINESS CHAMBER

Vendor spaces are available for Penfield Business Chamber’s Gathering on the Green, which will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at Penfield Square, 200 YMCA Way.

Premium PBC members can reserve a space for free. PBC members can reserve a spot for $25 and nonmembers can reserve for $50.

Call 585-348-8360, email info@penfieldbusiness.com or visit penfieldbusiness.org for information.