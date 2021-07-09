Selling Power recognizes First American

COURTESY OF FIRST AMERICAN EQUIPMENT FINANCE

First American Equipment Finance has ranked on Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For list for a fifth consecutive year.

Selling Power’s research team created an application to gather data and rank companies across four main categories: compensation and benefits, sales culture, onboarding and sales enablement strategies, and sales training and coaching.

“Our sales colleagues have been instrumental in the growth and success of First American and ultimately, our clients,” CEO Alan Sikora said. “Their resilience and passion over the last 12 months have been inspiring. I’m proud to call them colleagues and they are very deserving of this honor.”