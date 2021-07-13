Excellus BCBS recognized for disability inclusion

COURTESY OF EXCELLUS BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield was named to the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion after receiving a top score of 100% on the 2021 Disability Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities.

The DEI helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score on a scale of zero to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a Best Place to Work.

“We are excited about this significant ‘first’ for our company as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion,” said Sady Fischer, corporate director of diversity, equity and inclusion. “This top score is a testament to the culture of inclusion we are building collectively. We also recognize that our effort toward advancing inclusion for people with disabilities is not finished. We have been taking intentional actions toward inclusion for years and this is simply another step toward improving as a company. When it comes to DEI, our work is never done.”