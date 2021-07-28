State funding supporting CNA recruitment at St. Ann’s

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Assembly Member Jennifer Lunsford, D-135th District, recently presented $100,000 in state funding to Mike McRae, CEO of St. Ann’s Community, to help increase certified nursing assistant recruitment and training.

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen just how valuable our nurses are to keeping our families and communities safe,” Lunsford said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the cracks in our health care system, proving that it’s all the more crucial to invest in the future generation of nurses and caretakers.

“The funding I helped secure for St. Ann’s will help local nursing homes comply with a new law I co-sponsored to maintain an adequate number of caretakers, as well as secure strong training opportunities for future CNAs.”