Fortune: Bonadio Group among Best Workplaces

COURTESY OF THE BONADIO GROUP

The Bonadio Group was included among 2021’s Best Workplaces in New York by Great Place to Work and Fortune in consulting and professional services.

This year, the Rochester CPA firm took the 34th spot on the small/medium companies list. The ranking considered feedback from 78,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-certified organizations across the state.

“While receiving this award is always an honor, it is especially meaningful after such a difficult year,” said Bruce Zicari, CEO of the Bonadio Group. “The pandemic has caused uncertainty and disruption for businesses and employees across the globe, but this distinction, awarded through its employee-driven nature, greatly reflects our efforts in creating and maintaining a flexible, engaging and purposeful workplace for our employees, despite challenges.”