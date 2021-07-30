The Summit celebrates 80th anniversary

COURTESY OF SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

The Summit Federal Credit Union is celebrating its 80th year in operation.

Founded in 1941 as the credit union for employees of the Rochester Telephone Company, the Summit grew to encompass more member groups over subsequent decades. A contest in 1983 gave the company its current name. The Summit, led by Laurie Baker as president and CEO, now serves members in central and western New York.

“What’s really unusual is that the Summit has been a credit union from the start eight decades ago,” said Cheryl Pohlman, vice president of marketing and community relations. “We didn’t begin as a bank, so the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’ is deep in our DNA.”

Recent developments include Digital Spend accounts geared toward students and young adults, and a virtual branch.