Fortune: ESL among Best Workplaces for Millennials

COURTESY OF ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

ESL Federal Credit Union was named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2021, ranking 42nd on a list of companies by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.

ESL earned this ranking based on how millennials rated their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organizations. Great Place to Work collected survey feedback from more than 5.3 million employees in the country.

“One of the top priorities at ESL is to provide a positive environment for employees of all ages,” said Faheem Masood, president and CEO. “We want every employee to feel valued and to have opportunities that allow them to grow and excel, both personally and professionally.”

ESL also was named one of the best workplaces in the state, coming in at No. 12.