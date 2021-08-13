Insero among Best Accounting Firms to Work For

COURTESY OF INSERO & CO.

Insero & Co. CPAs was named as one of the 2021 Best Accounting Firms to Work For by Accounting Today, marking the firm’s 10th consecutive year on the list.

Accounting Today partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees. This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses.

“Ten years is truly an achievement worth celebrating,” said David Mandrycky, vice president of human resources. “We owe many thanks to our entire team for upholding our focus on our people and building an environment of teamwork and flexibility where people are excited to work each day.”