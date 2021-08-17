Rochester Clinical Research expansion underway

COURTESY OF TAYLOR, THE BUILDERS

Empire Commercial Construction received the construction contract for the expansion and build-out of Rochester Clinical Research.

Empire teamed with Getsloff Design Group for design and construction of the 15,000 square foot space located on the second floor above the 10,000 square foot suite in the lower level of the Laurelton Building on Helendale Road. Construction is expected to finish by late December.

“Empire is excited to establish a relationship with Rochester Clinical Research, as they more than double their impressive footprint on Helendale Road," Empire President Jayne Penepent said. "At a time when the worldwide pandemic has been an extended shadow on our community, RCR has been the shining light behind the scenes, advancing medicine through the use of vaccine clinical trials in our own backyard."