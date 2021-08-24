BayTowne Wine & Spirits holds grand opening

COURTESY OF BAYTOWNE WINE & SPIRITS

BayTowne Wine & Spirits has opened its doors in BayTowne Plaza, 1900 Empire Blvd., Webster, after over a year of planning.

“When I decided to buy BayTowne Liquor in 2019, it was to create a customer-centric, easy-to-shop store where customers would discover an amazing variety of wines and spirits, regularly have access to educational tasting and experience great service from a knowledgeable staff,” owner John DiMarco II said.

The store measures 10,000 square feet, and includes an in-store tasting and education room. The staff has increased from three to 10.

“To have the ability to design a store with custom displays and a beautiful tasting room to bring wine makers, distillers and vineyard owners to share their products and stories is a dream come true for me,” general manager James Pellingra said. “We’ve been able to handpick our staff and spend time training and tasting."