ESL listed among country’s Best Workplaces

COURTESY OF ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine named ESL Federal Credit Union among this year’s Best Medium Workplaces.

ESL ranked 66th on the list of 100 medium-sized companies. The list considered survey feedback from more than 189,000 employees in the U.S. According to the survey, 97% of employees are proud to say they work for ESL, 99% feel welcome when they join the company and 97% feel good about the ways ESL contributes to the community.

“Being named as one of the best medium-sized workplaces in the country is a testament to all of our employees who, together, help create the positive work environment at ESL,” said Faheem Masood, president and CEO. “We will continue to live and work by our core values, because that is what guides us in everything that we do to provide the best experience possible for both employees and customers.”