Flaherty Salmin CPAs named an IPA 400 Firm

Flaherty Salmin CPAs, a tax and accounting firm in Rochester, made the list as an Inside Public Accounting 400 Firm for 2021.

IPA 100, 200, 300 and 400 firms are ranked by U.S. net revenues, and are compiled by analyzing the more than 520 responses received this year for IPA’s survey and analysis of firms.

“We are thrilled to be identified among the nation’s most recognized top accounting firms,” said Tim Flaherty, managing partner. “Our employees’ dedication to personal service is the primary reason for our success and growth to date.”