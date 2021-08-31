Gates Chili Chamber to host marketing presentation

COURTESY OF GATES CHILI CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce will host Cindy Crowley as she presents “Improving Customer Online Sales and Marketing Success” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Agatina’s Restaurant, 2967 Buffalo Road, Rochester.

Crowley, president of Sales360Plus, will talk about setting goals that will simplify the online sales and marketing process of how to reach prospects at the right time, with the right approach and the right mindset for the desired outcome.

The cost of this lunch event is $25. Visit gcchamber.com to register.