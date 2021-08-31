Jewish Senior Life raises minimum wage to $15

COURTESY OF JEWISH SENIOR LIFE

Jewish Senior Life is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour for staff working at the nonprofit organization.

“Our employees are our greatest asset,” said Michael King, president and CEO. “They are the heart of our organization, providing care and compassion to the older adults we serve. We must continue to help fight poverty in our community by helping our employees make a sustainable living wage.”

According to Emy Giacalone, senior vice president of human resources, “Jewish Senior Life has a long-standing commitment to investing in our employees, and paying them fairly and competitively. Currently, approximately 75% of our staff make over $15 per hour.”

Visit jewishseniorlife.org for information.