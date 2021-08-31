Pinckney Hugo Group opens Pittsford office

COURTESY OF PINCKNEY HUGO GROUP

Pinkney Hugo Group, a marketing communications firm headquartered in Syracuse, expanded to the Rochester area this summer with its new Pittsford office.

The new office is located at 1250 Pittsford-Victor Road. Several professionals with more than 20 years of marketing experience each have joined the PGH team and the agency continues to hire.

“While the team worked remotely during the pandemic, we found an opportunity to hire additional talent in other markets,” said Aaron Hugo, chief strategy officer. “We chose to open an office in the Rochester area based on proximity to our Syracuse headquarters, and because of the marketing talent and business opportunities in the area.”