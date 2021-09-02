Bonadio Group ranks among Top 50 accounting firms

COURTESY OF THE BONADIO GROUP

The Bonadio Group was designated a 2021 Top 100 Public Accounting Firm by the publishers of INSIDE Public Accounting.

The CPA firm ranks 50th nationally. IPA 100, 200, 300 and 400 firms are ranked by U.S. net revenues and benchmarked against more than 500 respondents in the IPA Annual Survey and Analysis of Firms. The survey is open to all firms in North America.

“Being ranked once again among the Top 100 firms by INSIDE Public Accounting shows the incredible dedication and commitment of our hardworking employees,” CEO Bruce Zicari said.