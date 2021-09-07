Villa of Hope named Rochester’s Best Addiction Treatment Center

COURTESY OF VILLA OF HOPE

Villa of Hope, 3300 Dewey Ave., Rochester, was recognized as one of America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers in 2021 by Newsweek and Statista.

“Villa of Hope is proud to see this recognition, especially during a time where our services are more in demand than ever,” said Christina Gullo, president and CEO. “Last year, there was a 31% increase in deaths related to substance abuse, and we are committed as ever to step up services, partner with the community and support people in need.”

Villa of Hope will open a its Living Hope Detox Center, a recovery and mental health facility in Greece for patients ages 16 and older, later this year. Visit villaofhope.org for information.